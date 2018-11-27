From terrorist to highly decorated soldier: A big salute to Lance Naik Wani

Srinagar, Nov 27: He was a terrorist initially. However, he realised that this entire exercise was a futile one. He went on to become a highly decorated Armyman and on Sunday, he laid down his life battling terrorists.

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani was martyred while battling terrorists at Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Six terrorists were killed in the operation. Sadly, Wani, once an ikhwan was martyred in the operation. An ikhwan is one who has been a terrorist, but has surrendered to become involved in counter insurgency operations.

Lance Naik Wani, began his career with the 162 Battalion of the Territorial Army in 2004. A highly decorated soldier, he had received the Sena Medal for gallantry in 2007. He had also received a bar to the Sena Medal in August this year.

A resident of Cheki Ashmuji village in Kulgam, he is survived by his wife and two children. For this brave soldier, life came a full cycle. He was initially a terrorist, but over the years realised that violence was a futile exercise. He then surrendered and later became involved in counter-insurgency operations.

On Monday, Lance Naik Wani's body was taken to his village. Draped in the Tricolur, he was given a 21 gun salute. The 38 year old soldier had been shot and injured during an operation at the Batagund village in Shopian on Sunday. He was evacuated to a hospital immediately, but succumbed to his injuries later.

In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well-being, the Army spokesperson said. The ADG PI, Indian Army on its Twitter handle said, General Bipin Rawat COAS & all ranks salute supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, SM* & offer sincere condolences to the family.