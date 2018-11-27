  • search

From terrorist to highly decorated soldier: A big salute to Lance Naik Wani

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 27: He was a terrorist initially. However, he realised that this entire exercise was a futile one. He went on to become a highly decorated Armyman and on Sunday, he laid down his life battling terrorists.

    Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani
    Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani

    Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani was martyred while battling terrorists at Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Six terrorists were killed in the operation. Sadly, Wani, once an ikhwan was martyred in the operation. An ikhwan is one who has been a terrorist, but has surrendered to become involved in counter insurgency operations.

    Also Read | J&K: Jaish-e Mohammed terrorist gunned down by security forces in Pulwama

    Lance Naik Wani, began his career with the 162 Battalion of the Territorial Army in 2004. A highly decorated soldier, he had received the Sena Medal for gallantry in 2007. He had also received a bar to the Sena Medal in August this year.

    A resident of Cheki Ashmuji village in Kulgam, he is survived by his wife and two children. For this brave soldier, life came a full cycle. He was initially a terrorist, but over the years realised that violence was a futile exercise. He then surrendered and later became involved in counter-insurgency operations.

    On Monday, Lance Naik Wani's body was taken to his village. Draped in the Tricolur, he was given a 21 gun salute. The 38 year old soldier had been shot and injured during an operation at the Batagund village in Shopian on Sunday. He was evacuated to a hospital immediately, but succumbed to his injuries later.

    Also Read | J&K: LeT, Hizbul commanders among 6 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

    In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well-being, the Army spokesperson said. The ADG PI, Indian Army on its Twitter handle said, General Bipin Rawat COAS & all ranks salute supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, SM* & offer sincere condolences to the family.

    Read more about:

    lance naik nazir ahmad wani martyred shopian jammu and kashmir terrorists killed operations

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 6:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue