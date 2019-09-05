From targeting religious places to creating communal divide; The big ISI plan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 05: A fresh intelligence input suggests that the ISI has directed its terrorists to target religious places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The intention is to create communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence Bureau officials say that the ISI has been planning this for sometime, but added that they want to operationalise this in the wake of Article 370 being abrogated.

The ISI would go to any length to create tension, incite violence among other things.

The intention is not only to create problems in the Valley, but also draw international attention. Pakistan has been making attempts since August 5 2019 to internationalise the Kashmir issue, but has received very less support from the international community.

With the help of the Pakistan government, we planned to strike here: Confession of a terrorist

It is not just in Kashmir, but the ISI would also like to operationalise a similar plan in other parts of the country. Recently, the intelligence had said that the ISI was pushing Khalistan terrorists to strike in Punjab and neighbouring states.

In June, the Punjab police had busted a terror module, which was specifically set up to target Hindu leaders.

The police said that the two men who were arrested were providing weapons and funds to the sleeper cells that the Babbar Khalsa International, which were set up in Punjab. The duo arrested were identified as Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh.

The intelligence had told the police that the duo were acting at the behest of one Kulwinderjit Singh. They had planned on targeting leaders of the Hindu community and spreading communal tensions across Punjab. Kulwinderjit, the mastermind of several attacks had recently shifted to Malaysia.

Amidst talks of no first use, Pakistan desperately pushes terrorists to India

In the past two years, the Indian Agencies have cracked down heavily on Khalistan terror modules. At least 18 Khalistan terror modules were busted and over 95 persons were arrested.

The Khalistan forces are known to have support in several countries such as Italy, Canada, United Kingdom and even in the United States. However the primary support for the terror modules comes from Pakistan an NIA official that OneIndia spoke with informed.