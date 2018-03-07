From ‘Swiggy to go to hell,’ the tantrums Karti Chidambaram is throwing in jail

For the Central Bureau of Investigation, the past few days have been tough. Probing Karti Chidambaram is not an easy job and while he uses legal acumen to dodge questions, his tantrums too are unbearable.

He refuses to answer simple questions and always gets into an argument or gives out rude answers. Officials probing him say that they will eventually get out the truth, however, add that it is plain irritating to see an accused throw tantrums especially when he is confronted with the truth.

Tantrum One:

For instance last Saturday, CBI officials wished him on behalf of Holi. He seemed alright then and even wished them back. It about an hour later he was told that he would be taken to Mumbai for a confrontation with Indrani Mukerjea who has accused Karti of taking a bribe for FIPB clearance in connection with the INX Media case.

Also Read | More trouble for Karti-Chidambaram: ED gives report on more FIPB clearances

He was agitated and repeatedly questioned why he was being taken to Mumbai. "I do not want to go to Mumbai. Why don't you get her down here instead," he argued. The CBI officials smiled back and said he does not get to have a say in this. Off he was to Mumbai the next day where Indrani admitted before him that she had paid a bribe.

Tantrum Two:

Karti's phones are with the CBI and they wanted an easy way to open it. They asked him for the password, but he refused to divulge it. When asked again, he replied, "Go to hell."

Tantrum Three:

Karti since day one of the questioning has been very evasive. He never responds straight to a question. There are times when he pretends to be disinterested in the questioning and does not respond at all. Most of the time he dodges the questions. CBI officials say he uses legal acumen to dodge questions.

Also Read | In INX Media case, next up for questioning is P Chidambaram

Tantrum Four:

This was when he was produced before the court. When for the first time the court ordered his remand in CBI custody, Karti filed an application seeking home cooked food. When his application was rejected, he turned to the investigating officer and said, "Hope you have either Swiggy or Zomato. I will be ordering a lot." When the officer said he did not have those applications, Karti told him to download them.

Tantrum Five:

This was yet another incident reported in court. Karti was speaking with a friend in Tamil. When the investigating officer told him to speak in English, Karti shot back and said you too should speak in English in my presence. To this, the IO managed to shut him by saying, "You are in our custody, not the other way around."

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.