From stardom to politics: What will Ambareesh be remembered for

Bengaluru, Nov 25: Legendary Kannada actor and former Union Minister M.H. Ambareesh, 66, passed away in a private hospital here late on Saturday night following cardiac arrest.

Ambareesh was known as the 'Rebel Star' and had a huge fan following at the peak of his popularity. He started his career in 1972 with negative roles before becoming a leading man.

He has acted in over 200 films. The actor was last seen in the movie Ambi Ning Vayassaayitho , in which he had essayed the lead role. The film, which released a month ago had emerged as a big success at the box office.

Ambareesh was from the Mandya district Karnataka and went on to represent the area in parliament. He joined the Congress party back in the year 1994.

Ambareesh also had a successful career in politics, having been an MLA, a Lok Sabha member and a former minister at the state and central levels.

He had been in the erstwhile Janata Dal, JDS and the Congress in his political career that took a hit when he was asked to resign as a minister during the previous Siddaramaiah government.

Ambareesh had served as the Union minister of state for information and broadcasting from 2006-2008, but had quit the post over the issue of the formation of the Cauvery water dispute tribunal.

The noted actor-politician also served as Minister of Housing, Karnataka Government in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from May 2013 to June 2016.

He later rejoined the INC to represent the same Mandya Lok Sabha constituency for two more terms. He became minister of state for Information and Broadcasting in the 14th Lok Sabha, but resigned over his dissatisfaction over the Cauvery Dispute Tribunal award, though the resignation was not formally accepted. He was defeated in the May 2009 General Elections.

Ambareesh was honoured with the honorary doctorate from the Dharwad university in 2013. Besides this, he also won many state government awards and Filmfare awards in his acting career.