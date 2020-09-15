From Sep 18, SBI OTP-based ATM withdrawal available 24x7 for transactions above Rs 10,000

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 15: The country's largest lender State Bank of India will make OTP-based cash withdrawal facility operational round the clock at its ATMs for transactions of Rs 10,000 and above from September 18.

In January this year, the lender had introduced OTP-based cash withdrawals for above Rs 10,000 between 8 PM–8 AM through all its ATMs. For withdrawals of Rs 10,000 and above, the bank's debit cardholders will now have to enter OTP (one-time password) sent on their registered mobile numbers along with their debit card PIN each time, a release said.

Voluntary retirement scheme not intended at cutting workforce, clarifies SBI

"With the enablement of 24x7 OTP authenticated ATM withdrawals, we believe SBI customers will have a secured and risk-free cash withdrawal experience," the bank's managing director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said.

Implementing this facility throughout the day would prevent SBI debit cardholders from the risk of falling prey to fraudsters, unauthorized withdrawals, card skimming, card cloning and the likes, the release said. The lender has urged all its customers to register or update their mobile numbers. The OTP-based cash withdrawal facility is available only at SBI ATMs as this functionality has not been developed at non-SBI ATMs in National Financial Switch (NFS), the bank said.

OTP is a system-generated numeric string of characters that authenticates the user for a single transaction. Once customers enter the amount they wish to withdraw, the ATM screen will ask for OTP where they would be required to enter the same received on their registered mobile number.

The bank has the largest network of over 22,000 branches in India with an ATM/automated deposit cum withdrawal machine (ADWM) network of over 58,000 and total BC outlets of more than 61,000.