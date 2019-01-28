From seafood lunch to selfies: A perfect getaway for Rahul-Sonia Gandhi in Goa

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Jan 28: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were seen holidaying in Goa.

On Sunday, the Gandhis stepped out for lunch and visited the popular Fisherman's Wharf restaurant in South Goa, much to the surprise of the patrons at the restaurant. Rahul was seen dressed in a blue T-shirt and reportedly posed for selfies.

Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes, who was having lunch with her relatives at the restaurant, said that when she approached Rahul to ask for a photograph, he promised to oblige after he settled the bill.

After making the payment, Rahul offered to get a photograph clicked with her. She later uploaded the picture on her Instagram account, in which Rahul can be seen posing with a relaxed smile.

According to a Goa Congress spokesperson, the party President and Sonia Gandhi are on a private visit and there are no official engagements scheduled during his stay in Goa at a five-star resort in South Goa.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that his mother Sonia Gandhi preferred Goa over Delhi, as she felt that there was "no pollution" in the state and the people were "very good".