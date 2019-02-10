From reluctant to cooperative: How Kolkata top cop’s questioning by CBI unfolded

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10 : Reluctant at first, cooperative later, this is how the 8 hour questioning of Kolkata Police Commisioner, Rajeev Kumar could be described. Kumar is in Shillong and is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the chit fund cases.

He appeared at Shillong a neutral venue, following a directive by the Supreme Court. A CBI source told OneIndia that Kumar cooperated for a large part of the questioning. At first, he was a bit reluctant, but later on, he answered all questions posed by us, the source also said.

Kumar's questioning began at 11 am at the CBI;s office in Oakland. The CBI source also added that there are still some questions that they needed to ask Kumar and hence is being questioned on Sunday as well.

The agency had prepared a 22 page questionnaire and a team comprising 10 CBI officials were present at the questioning.

He was accompanied by three IPS officers of the Kolkata Police."Kumar has been lodged in a top hotel in the city. The state police is giving security cover to him," the senior Home Department official Informed.

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Kolkata Police commissioner to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate into the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam, while making it clear that he will not be arrested.The CBI had alleged in the Supreme Court that Kumar, who was leading the SIT probe into Saradha chit fund scam, tampered with the electronic evidence and handed over documents to the agency some of which were "doctored".

The court directed him to appear before the investigating agency at a neutral place in Shillong "to avoid all unnecessary controversy".The CBI officials had gone to Kumar's residence to question him on Sunday but their attempt was resisted by the Kolkata Police, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged a dharna for three days "to save the Constitution".