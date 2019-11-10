  • search
Trending Ayodhya Verdict Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    From Rafale to Sabarimala: Justice Gogoi headed bench to deliver 4 important judgements next week

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 9: After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office as on November 17.

    The bench will pronounce verdict in another political sensitive case in which a review has been sought of the December 14, 2018 judgement by which the Modi government was given a clean chit in the procurement of Rafale jet fighter.

    From Rafale to Sabarimala: Justice Gogoi headed bench to deliver 4 important judgements next week

    His bench will also pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale case.

    Treats on me: CJI Gogoi to take brother judges for dinner after strenuous work on Ayodhya Verdict

    Besides, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi will pronounce judgement on the pleas seeking review of the top court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

    On April 4, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi had also reserved its verdict on three appeals filed in 2010 by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court and its Central Public Information officer against the Delhi High Court order that the CJI's office falls under the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

    In the Rafale case, the top court would decide the pleas, including the one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking review of its December 14 last year judgement which gave a clean chit to the Centre's Rafale deal to procure 36 fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

    More CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    chief justice of india ranjan gogoi supreme court sabarimala

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue