From Prayagraj to Maharajganj, five districts in Uttar Pradesh that are free from coronavirus

Lucknow, Apr 18: Pilibhit, Maharajganj, Hathras, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh are now been declared as coronavirus-free districts in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Amit Mohan, the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said that the second report of four COVID-19 positive patients in Hathras district was negative.

As for Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, the districts got the corona-free tag after seven patients tested negative for the third time on Friday.

The district administration also said that one of the two patients of Kaushambi also tested negative in the third sample on April 17.

Pilibhit was the first district in Uttar Pradesh to be coronavirus-free earlier this week.

The Uttar Pradesh authorities sealed the affected areas, sanitised and tracked the contacts of Tablighi Jamaat members, in a bid to fight against the spread of coronavirus. This strategy became successful after all the six COVID-19 patients in Maharajganj tested negative for the second time.