  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    From Prayagraj to Maharajganj, five districts in Uttar Pradesh that are free from coronavirus

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 18: Pilibhit, Maharajganj, Hathras, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh are now been declared as coronavirus-free districts in the state.

    Speaking to reporters, Amit Mohan, the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said that the second report of four COVID-19 positive patients in Hathras district was negative.

    From Prayagraj to Maharajganj, five districts in Uttar Pradesh that are free from coronavirus
    Representational Image

    As for Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, the districts got the corona-free tag after seven patients tested negative for the third time on Friday.

    COVID-19 outbreak: How Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh became coronavirus-free district

    The district administration also said that one of the two patients of Kaushambi also tested negative in the third sample on April 17.

    Pilibhit was the first district in Uttar Pradesh to be coronavirus-free earlier this week.

    The Uttar Pradesh authorities sealed the affected areas, sanitised and tracked the contacts of Tablighi Jamaat members, in a bid to fight against the spread of coronavirus. This strategy became successful after all the six COVID-19 patients in Maharajganj tested negative for the second time.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X