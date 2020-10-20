Non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices reduced: Here is how much it costs in your city

From Nov 1, you will need OTP for home delivery of LPG cylinder

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 20: From November 1, you will need a one-time password (OTP) to get your gas cylinder delivered at your doorstep.

As per state-oil entities, with effect from November in order to avoid incidences of theft and ensure the delivery is being made to the right consumer, a system called Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will be adhered to.

As and when the consumer would book a gas he or she would receive a code on his registered mobile number. And this will have to be produced for being entitled to receive the delivery of the ordered gas cylinder.The service shall be kick-started first in 100 smart cities. A pilot project on it is already being carried out in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

So, under this new system, the process of booking a gas cylinder and its processing would also entail producing the code received at the time of booking to the delivery man.

If there is a situation when the customer's mobile number is not updated in the system then after due verification he via an app will update mobile phone number in real time and generate the code.

The system shall not be applicable for delivery of commercial cylinders and once the project is successful in smart cities it shall be expanded to other cities too.