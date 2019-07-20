From Modi to Rahul, how leaders reacted to Sheila Dikshit’s demise

New Delhi, July 12: Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday in New Delhi. She was 81.

Soon after the news broke of her demise on Saturday, condolences started to pour in. From President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi paid rich trinutes to the leader.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles Sheila Dikshit's demise and terms her period as momentous transformation for the capital

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated by the death of Dikshit whom he called a beloved daughter of the party.

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Whatever she did for Delhi and the country, people will remember", says Priyanka.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. She loved me, whatever she did for Delhi and the country, people will remember it. She was a big leader of the party, her contribution towards the party, politics of the nation and especially to Delhi, is immense."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi.

The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.



Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit and said her contribution will always be remembered.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was saddened to hear about Sheila Dikshit's death and expressed his condolences to the Congress leader's family on Twitter.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh expressed shock at the former Kerala governor's sudden death and that the country lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. Issuing a statement, Singh said, "I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three years."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Dikshit was like an elder sister to her and a political era passed away with her.

Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 20, 2019

Just heard about the tragic demise of Sheila Dikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I have always known her as a very warm and affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace, tweets Omar Abdullah.

Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2019

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters, tweeted Mamata Banerjee.