    From Modi to Rahul, how leaders reacted to Sheila Dikshit’s demise

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 12: Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday in New Delhi. She was 81.

    Soon after the news broke of her demise on Saturday, condolences started to pour in. From President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi paid rich trinutes to the leader.

    President Ram Nath Kovind condoles Sheila Dikshit's demise and terms her period as momentous transformation for the capital

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated by the death of Dikshit whom he called a beloved daughter of the party.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit and said her contribution will always be remembered.

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh expressed shock at the former Kerala governor's sudden death and that the country lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. Issuing a statement, Singh said, "I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three years."

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Dikshit was like an elder sister to her and a political era passed away with her.

    Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I've always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace.

    Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters, tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

