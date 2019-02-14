From mason to fidayeen: Why Jaish picked a local for the Pulwama suicide attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 14: The Jaish-e-Mohammad released a chilling video of its suicide bomber, who struck on a CRPF bus at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in which over 20 jawans were martyred.

Adil Hussain Dar, a resident of Pulwama, Kashmir says in the video that he had joined the Jaish a year back and also added at the start of the video that by the time everyone sees it, he would dead.

According to the police, he has been missing from his home town of Gundibagh, Pulwama since 2016. He is said that to have joined the Jaish sometime in late 2017. He had dropped out from school and had been working as a mason.

Security officials say that it is after a long time that one is coming across a local who became a suicide bomber. This was a clear ploy on part of the Jaish to show that the locals of Kashmir are ready to go to any length to fight against the Indian establishment.

Official sources also say that Adil was highly radicalised before he was picked for the mission. Initial inputs suggest that he had been preparing for the mission since the past six months. He was highly radicalised and hence agreed to carry out this attack.

The Jaish normally uses its Pakistani fidayeens for such major attacks. However there has been a diversion this time around and the terror group picked a local for the strike. This move also comes in the wake of some local terrorists complaining that they are not used for the major missions.

Further in the past few months the recruitments have dropped dramatically. It may be also recalled that recently Baramulla had been declared terrorist free. With such developments, the Jaish may have decided to pick a local to send across a strong message to the others not to give up the fight against the Indian establishment, experts feel.