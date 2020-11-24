From lockdown to corona vaccine: What CMs discussed during meeting with PM Modi

Our target is to bring down COVID-19 fatality rate below 1 per cent: PM Modi tells CMs

New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned states and union territories against any laxity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and called for reducing the positivity and fatality rates by focusing on curbing the virus transmission.

Interacting with chief ministers, the prime minister also called for more RT-PCR tests, even as he underlined that India's COVID-19 situation is more stable than other countries in terms of recovery and fatality rates.

West Bengal to work with Centre's COVID vaccine distribution plan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that her government is fully prepared to work with the Centre and all other stakeholders for the speedy implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the state.

Noting that West Bengal has successfully reduced COVID-19 positivity and death rates, Banerjee said the recovery rate among the patients in the state has improved as compared to other parts of the country.

"We are ready to work with the Centre and all other stakeholders for speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon as the vaccine is available," Banerjee told Modi during the virtual meeting, a statement issued by the West Bengal government said.

She said the entire nation is looking forward to an early vaccination programme, wherein the state government will join the Centre and all other stakeholders for a comprehensive battle against the pandemic.

Banerjee assured Modi that West Bengal is fully prepared with trained human resources and required infrastructure (including cold chain) for the vaccination programme, the statement said.

During the meeting, which was attended by various chief ministers, Banerjee said "political gamesmanship and competitive rallies" must be avoided in the greater public interest. Even with the onset of the festive season and the commencement of suburban railway services, West Bengal has been successful in reducing the positivity and death rates and improving the recovery rate, she said.

"Despite sharing several international and inter-state borders and bearing the burden of patients from neighbouring states, West Bengal has been performing remarkably well as compared to other parts of the country," the statement said.

K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the state government is ready with an action plan to administer scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine to the people and felt that that verification should be done on whether it has any side effects before being administered.

The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have drawn up an action plan.

However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects,' Rao said in the conference.

There are different weather and climatic conditions in the country and the virus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner.

The Vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions.

So the efficacy and side-effects of the vaccine have to be assessed before it is given to all, Rao opined.

Rao said committees should be formed at the state, district and mandal level to conduct the vaccination programme.

He said the vaccine should be given first to the COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers like police and other departments, people above 60 years of age and those suffering from acute diseases.

A list in this regard should be prepared, he said.

Task force set up in Maharashtra to manage vaccine distribution

The Maharashtra government has formed a task force to manage the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine and how vaccination will be carried out in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Thackeray made the remarks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting via video conferencing with chief ministers of eight states which have reported higher number of COVID-19 cases.

"A task force has been set up to manage the distribution and vaccination in Maharashtra and the government is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India to track development of the coronavirus vaccine," the statement said quoting Thackeray.

Kejriwal urges PM Modi to intervene as third wave hits Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the high severity of the third wave of COVID-19 in the national capital is due to many factors, pollution being an important one.

"The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors. Pollution is an important factor. The chief minister sought the prime minister''s intervention to get rid of the pollution caused by stubble-burning in adjoining states, especially in view of the recent bio-decomposer technique."

At the meeting with the prime minister, Kejriwal also sought the reservation of the additional 1,000 ICU beds in the central government-run hospitals in Delhi for coronavirus patients till the third wave of the infection lasts in the city.