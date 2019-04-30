From 'Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri' to 'tearing clothes', choicest phrases used by Modi today

New Delhi, Apr 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his bitter attack on the opposition during his rallies today and used choicest of phrases to tear into the opposition. PM Modi addresses around 3-4 rallies in a day and has been campaigning daily for over a month now. Given this, its really laudable how he comes up with speeches to captivate the listeners.

Modi keeps coming up with some phrase or the other which not only embarrasses the opposition, but also leaves a lasting impact on the minds of the supporters. For example, he began calling Rahul Gandhi 'Naamdar', and now almost everyone knows what it means. It was Modi who first said that he was not the Prime Minister but a Watchman (Chowkidar) of the country,and the phrase remained etched in the minds of the people. Congress' phrase of Chowkidar chor hai was coined on the basis that Chowkidar was already well known.

Today while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bairach, "Leaders of the SP, BSP, RLD will tear each others clothes once results of the Lok Sabha polls are out on May 23."

The prime minister, who has been slamming the alliance as "opportunistic", today said, "The expiry date of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is May 23...evening." Modi, attacking the Congress, said that a "party which is not sure whether it will be in a position to get the post of leader of the opposition in Parliament...its leaders are getting garments stitched to take oath as prime minister."

Much before the elections, PM Modi had said a famous phrase in one of his speeches. He had said India has transformed from the land of snake charmers to mouse charmers. "The youth of the nation has its finger on the mouse of computers and is changing the world. India's journey has gone from snake charmers to mouse charmers!" he had said a few years back.

At a rally in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh today, PM Modi said, "Those people who till a few days ago were playing "Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri" with each other, are now playing hide and seek after the fourth phase of voting concluded....Ab janta ne inke saare sapno ko chaar charan mein choor choor kar diya hai. (Now people have shattered their dreams)."

"Jo jail mein hain, jo jail ke darwaze par hain, jo bail par hain, jo bail ke liye court ke chakkar kaat rahe hain vo sab kendra mein ek mazboot sarkar ko ek minute bhi bardaasht nahi karna chahte (Those in jail are loitering around the entrance of the jail. Those in bail and running to-and-fro to court. All these people do not want a strong government at the centre)," PM said at a public rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.