YouTube
  • search
Trending SCO Summit 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    From health camps, seva pakhwada to cleanliness drives, BJP preps for PM Modi's birthday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 17: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to ring in his birthday on September 17, BJP leaders and workers across the country have planned several events and intiatives that will be taken up from Saturday till October 2--the day which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    From releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to inaugurating four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centres across the country, PM Modi has a packed schedule for the day.

    PM Modi to gift cheetahs to India on his birthday!PM Modi to gift cheetahs to India on his birthday!

    Here is a schedule of the PM on his big day:

    This year, he will release cheetahs brought from Namibia in a Madhya Pradesh national park in a boost to the country's wildlife, and interact with women self-help groups.

    From health camps, seva pakhwada to cleanliness drives, BJP preps for PM Modis birthday
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have used the occasion of his birthday to launch 'seva' and development initiatives since 2014.

    While Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on Saturday, his party will embark on a fortnight-long nationwide drive of public outreach with initiatives like blood donation, helping the poor and disabled, and cleanliness measures, and also observe a ''unity in diversity'' programme.

    BJP general secretary Arun Singh said party functionaries in one state will adopt any other state under the programme to promote its language and culture for a day.

    An e-auction of gifts the prime minister has received is set to begin from Saturday. Proceeds from the auction will be used for 'Namami Gange', the clean Ganga campaign.

    PM Modi to gift cheetahs to India on his birthday!PM Modi to gift cheetahs to India on his birthday!

    On his birthday, Modi will also participate in a self-help group (SHG) meeting with women SHG members/community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur, after releasing eight cheetahs in the Kuno National Park.

    The release of wild cheetahs is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat, his office has said.

    The introduction of the cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, it said.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi birthday

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X