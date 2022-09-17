From health camps, seva pakhwada to cleanliness drives, BJP preps for PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to ring in his birthday on September 17, BJP leaders and workers across the country have planned several events and intiatives that will be taken up from Saturday till October 2--the day which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



From releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to inaugurating four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centres across the country, PM Modi has a packed schedule for the day.

Here is a schedule of the PM on his big day:

This year, he will release cheetahs brought from Namibia in a Madhya Pradesh national park in a boost to the country's wildlife, and interact with women self-help groups.

While Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on Saturday, his party will embark on a fortnight-long nationwide drive of public outreach with initiatives like blood donation, helping the poor and disabled, and cleanliness measures, and also observe a ''unity in diversity'' programme.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said party functionaries in one state will adopt any other state under the programme to promote its language and culture for a day.

An e-auction of gifts the prime minister has received is set to begin from Saturday. Proceeds from the auction will be used for 'Namami Gange', the clean Ganga campaign.

Shri @NarendraModi is the first PM to ever decide to auction off all of his gifts!



PM Modi to gift cheetahs to India on his birthday!

On his birthday, Modi will also participate in a self-help group (SHG) meeting with women SHG members/community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur, after releasing eight cheetahs in the Kuno National Park.

The release of wild cheetahs is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat, his office has said.

The introduction of the cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, it said.