From George Bush to G V L Narasimha Rao, leaders who were attacked with shoes

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: At a presser in the national capital, a shoe was hurled at BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao. Similar attacks have been reported in the past.

Let us take a look at the leaders who have faced shoe attacks:

George W Bush: An Iraqi journalist had in 2008 hurled his shoe at Bush, who was then the US president. Before hurling the shoe, the journalist had shouted, "this is a farewell kiss from the people of Iraq." P Chidambaram: An AAP leader, Jarnail Singh, who was working as a journalist in 2009 hurled a shoe at then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram. He was protesting against the Congress for giving a ticket to Sajjan Kumar. I protest, he said before hurling the shoe. Manmohan Singh: While addressing a rally in 2009, a shoe was hurled at then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. The shoe however missed its mark. L K Advani: A wooden slipper was hurled at Advani in 2009. The attacker, a former BJP office bearer identified as Pawan Agarwal said that he had hurled the slipper as Advani was a fake iron man.