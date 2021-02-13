From February 15, FASTag to become compulsory in India

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 13: For a long time in India, there have been several discussions around FASTag in the country. While some people are worried about buying it, some are looking for ways to recharge.

However, now, the government has provided every type of facility on the portal. The government has lifted the provision of the minimum amount from the FASTag account. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the requirement to maintain a minimum amount in the FASTag wallet has been lifted.

Earlier, vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans had to keep a security amount while purchasing FASTag. While passing on the toll plaza, if the vehicle owner does not have a recharge and the security deposit in the FASTag, people had to face trouble at the toll plazas. After crossing the toll plaza, if there is a negative balance in the account, then the bank can recover from the security amount, which will have to be replenished by the vehicle owner at the next recharge.

With more than 2.54 crore users, FASTag has contributed 80 per cent to the total toll collection. The daily toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 89 crore.

From February 15, 2021, payment at toll plazas through FASTag will become mandatory because India aims to get 100 per cent cashless toll at toll plazas across the country.