    From father to daughter: List of Congress, JD(S) MLAs who resigned in Karnataka today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 06: There is a crisis in the Karnataka government with 11 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition tendering their resignations.

    Among the big names to tender their resignations were Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Soumya Reddy.

    File photo of Soumya Reddy and Ramalinga Reddy
    File photo of Soumya Reddy and Ramalinga Reddy

    8 from the Congress resigned today, while from the JD(S) it was three. With these resignations, the strength of the Karnataka assembly has fallen. In the 224 member House, the BJP has 105. With these resignations, the Congress and JD(S) have been reduced to 69 and 34 respectively.

    Karnataka crisis: BJP distances itself from resignation of 11 MLAs

    List of Congress MLAs who resigned:

    • Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout)
    • BC Patil (Hirekerur)
    • Pratapgouda Patil (Maski)
    • Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur)
    • Byrati Basavaraj (KR Puram)
    • Soumya Reddy (Jayanagar)
    • Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani)
    • ST Somashekhar (Yeshwanthpur)

    List of JD(S) MLAs who resigned:

    • H Vishwanath (Hunsur)
    • Narayan Gowda (Krishnarajpet)
    • K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout)

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
