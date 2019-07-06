From father to daughter: List of Congress, JD(S) MLAs who resigned in Karnataka today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 06: There is a crisis in the Karnataka government with 11 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition tendering their resignations.

Among the big names to tender their resignations were Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Soumya Reddy.

8 from the Congress resigned today, while from the JD(S) it was three. With these resignations, the strength of the Karnataka assembly has fallen. In the 224 member House, the BJP has 105. With these resignations, the Congress and JD(S) have been reduced to 69 and 34 respectively.

List of Congress MLAs who resigned:

Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout)

BC Patil (Hirekerur)

Pratapgouda Patil (Maski)

Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur)

Byrati Basavaraj (KR Puram)

Soumya Reddy (Jayanagar)

Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani)

ST Somashekhar (Yeshwanthpur)

List of JD(S) MLAs who resigned:

H Vishwanath (Hunsur)

Narayan Gowda (Krishnarajpet)

K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout)