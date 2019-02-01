From farmers, salaried people, to fiscal deficit: Key takeaways from Budget 2019

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: Income tax concessions for individuals and a farm relief package were the key takeaways of the Budget that Finance Minister Piyush presented on Friday as the government makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the general elections.

Here are key takeaways from the Budget 2019

The government proposes to raise the income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh. Individuals with gross income up to Rs. 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities.



Piyush Goyal has announced Rs 6,000 per annum direct cash transfer to farmers owning less than 2 hectares of land. This initiative will benefit 12 crore small and marginal far

mers to earn a respectable living.

mers to earn a respectable living. Rs 60,000 crore has also been set aside for MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme.

Direct tax collections up from 6.38 lakh crore in 2013-14 to almost 12 lakh crore; tax base up from 3.79 crore to 6.85 crore. All income tax returns to be processed within 24 hours.

The gratuity limit has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh crore.

Tax collection increased to Rs 12 lakh crore this year, returns filed to 6.85 crore.

Goyal also announced Rs 500-crore mega pension plan. Under the scheme, monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be paid to after retirement.

The Finance Minister announced 8 crore free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana.

Goyal announced 'Rashtriya Gokul Mission', with an increased allocation of Rs 750 crore in current year.

Defence budget for the first time has increased to Rs 3 lakh crore and additional funds will be provided. Over 100 operation airports in the country and domestic passenger traffic has doubled in last five years.

Pension scheme for unorganised sector workers with monthly income up to Rs. 15,000 will be given. Assured monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 after they retire on reaching 60.



Goyal announced a 10-year roadmap to improve ease of living and make India a pollution-free country by leading the world in transport and energy storage devices,

bringing down dependency on imports for energy needs.