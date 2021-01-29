From farm laws to Galwan clash: Top 10 quotes of Ram Nath Kovind

Budget 2021: An important decade for the first future of India says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 29: Three controversial agri laws at the core of farmer protests have been paused by the Supreme Court and the government will respect the order, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday while strongly defending the measures.

The government is trying to tackle misgivings over the laws, he told parliament in his traditional budget session address, which was boycotted by 19 opposition parties in support of the farmers' demand that the three laws be repealed.

Indians have shown 'unparalleled courage, endurance and discipline' in the face of adversities this year Violence on Republic Day was "very unfortunate" Govt will abide by Supreme Court ruling on farmers' laws Matter of pride that India is running world's largest vaccination drive India committed to ensuring vaccine availability globally Recent J&K elections shows the state is "moving rapidly towards a new democratic future' Today, insurgency in the Northeast is at an end and there has been a big reduction in incidents of violence. India has emerged as an attractive place for investors despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi government is working on an ambitious plan of 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in Galvan Valley, Indian government is fully committed to protecting the interests of the country and is also vigilant.