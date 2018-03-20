From ex-IAS officer to IT pro, AAP announces 18 candidates for Karnataka polls

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are likely to take place in the last part of April or first week of May. The announcement of the candidates was done at a press meet in a Bengaluru hotel.

Out of the 18 candidates announced for the polls, nine belong to Bengaluru and the rest from various parts of the state. The party is planning to field as many candidates as possible for the upcoming polls depending on if they find the right persons to contest elections. AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attended the event.

Announcing the name of the candidates, AAP convener from Karnataka, Prithvi Reddy, said the idea behind contesting the elections in the state is to fight against the corrupt and inefficient government of the Congress. Singh also echoed Reddy's sentiments in his speech.

Some of the names from the first list of AAP are AAP convener Reddy, Renuka Viswanathan, a retired IAS officer, Santosh Nargund, an aeronautical engineer and RTI activist, and Malavika Gubbivani, an IT professional, to name a few.

Oneindia News

