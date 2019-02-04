From Deve Gowda to Kejriwal, what leaders said about Mamata-CBI tussle

Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has said the standoff between the Centre and the West Bengal government reminded him of the Emergency days. The JD(S) patriarch sympathised with the Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee and said he was shocked to learn about the CBI rushing to arrest the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the subsequent developments.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

"Whatever central government did in West Bengal is very dangerous, against constitution and democracy...Every state has an elected govt, if the Prime Minister sends CBI and ED like this and try to scare the officers then this country will not be safe," said Kejriwal, according to ANI.

"Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy," a tweet by Kejriwal said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said he had given a notice in the Rajya Sabha for suspension of business and demanded discussion on the "misuse of the CBI".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

"These things can only be explained by people who are doing it. I don't react to such things. CBI and the government in question will explain. Until the Election Commission announces the date of elections, anything can happen in the country," Kumar reportedly said.

Also Read | 'Taking investigating team into custody is murder of democracy,' says Javadekar

'We stand with Mamata ji', says Mehbooba Mufti

"Manner in which constitutional institutions in this country, like CBI, are being misused to settle scores with opponents is unfortunate...We stand with Mamata ji. If institutions continue being discredited like this federal structure will be fractured," ANI quoted Mehbooba Mufti as saying.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

"This isn't a good development. I think central govt must behave properly and take confidence of state govts. Central govt is misusing constitutional institutions. It's not good for future. How central government is behaving with opposition leaders is disastrous," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters that he will hold discussions with opposition party leaders in Delhi on Monday and draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement. "TDP MPs will strongly protest along with other opposition leaders today on the CBI issue," he said.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also extended support to his West Bengal counterpart Banerjee. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is using the CBI by filing false cases against officers. It is a clear case of political vendetta. We all stand with the Chief Minister of West Bengal," he tweeted.

The senior Congress leader, who has been criticising the NDA government at the Centre for not earmarking sufficient funds and also for excluding Puducherry from the ambit of the Central Finance Commission all along, said, "Time has come for the Narendra Modi-led Central government to go."

Akhilesh Yadav

"I spoke to Mamata ji and assured her we are with her in this battle. Not just West Bengal, the center is misusing CBI as the elections are coming near. Along with Bengal, many other states have been misusing CBI especially around elections," said former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.