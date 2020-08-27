From debit card PIN to procuring weed, here is what the ED note says in Sushant Singh case

New Delhi, Aug 27: The family of late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput shared the note by the Enforcement Directorate in which Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's photographer Dipesh Sawant Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya are named.

The document is titled, 'disclosure of information in case of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) u/s 66 of PMLA. It states, ' during the course of investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty (RC) were cloned. The analysis of digital data of these phones has revealed several WhatsApp conversations of RC with persons namely Samuel Miranda ( house manager of SSR), Showik (brother of RC), Dipesh Sawant (photographer of SSR), Jaya Saha (executive from Kwan Talent Management Company), Simone Khambatta, Gaurav Arya etc.

The analysis of the conversation between Samuel Miranda and RC has revealed that these two persons were working in close coordination and were using fund of SSR for their own purpose. The conversation has further revealed that RC has obtained details of the PIN of debit card of SSR from Samuel Miranda.

The WhatsApp conversation has further revealed that RC was indulging in usage and procurement of narcotics substance namely weed (marijuana/cannabis), CBD etc illegally since 2017.

For the sake of clarity some of the conversations may be summarised as under, the ED said:

-Conversation between RC and Samuel Miranda dated April 17 2020 and May 1 2020 pertain to procurement of weed from Showik and procurement of two bags of weed for Rs 17,000.

-Conversations between RC and Jaya Saha dated December 15 2019 has revealed that Saha delivered CBD ( Cannabidiol- a chemically compound of Marjuana which is banned over certain concentration) to RC which was to be mixed in the coffee of SSR.

Similarly conversation dated April 27 2020, March 16 2017 and March 8 2017 pertains to the procurement of weed.