From 'COVID Toes' to Hives: 5 signs on your skin that could mean you have Coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 04: The lack of smell and taste weren't initially key symptoms of Covid-19, but they have since been widely reported in patients and added to official health guidelines.

However, a recent report into an Italian medical ward found that many have reported about "Covid toe" - a rash appearing on Covid patients' feet even in the absence of other symptoms.

According to the study, twenty percent of patients had skin lesions, described as rash, urticaria or one case of "chickenpox-like" lesions.

While, others develop hives, a rash mistaken for Dengue, acral ischaemia in children and critical patients, and urticaria.

A small study by Spanish doctors has found that these rashes tend to appear in younger people and lasted several days.

1. Acral areas of erythema-oedema with some vesicles or pustules (pseudo-chilblain) (19 percent of cases).

2. Other vesicular eruptions (nine percent).

3. Urticarial lesions (19 percent):

4. Other maculopapules (47 percent).

5. Livedo or necrosis (six percent).

However, the researchers stressed that rashes can have many causes, and it can be difficult to differentiate between them without medical expertise.

Other symptoms of coronavirus

While "COVID toes" may be an early indication of a looming coronavirus diagnosis, it's important to be aware of the other symptoms.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell