From CM to PM: Modi enters 20th year in public office without a break

New Delhi, Oct 07: In yet another political milestone for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (October 7) entered his 20th year in a public office without a break. It was on October 7 in the year 2001 when Modi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time.

PM Modi was appointed as chief minister of Gujarat by the BJP when the saffron party was battling infighting among its own leaders. It would not be wrong to say that PM Modi used his 3 terms as Gujarat CM to strengthen the party and helped the BJP end the Congress' domination at the Centre.

The BJP's long agenda of Ram Temple in Ayodhya was fulfilled after Modi came into power. He laid the foundation stone for the temple in Ayodhya on August 5 this year. In yet another win for the BJP was abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and later banning the practice of triple talaq.

Modi took charge as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001 following devastating earthquake which had rocked Bhuj. His policies as chief minister, credited with encouraging economic growth, have received praise. Under Modi's leadership, Gujarat became self-sufficient on several fronts and 'Gujarat Model' became popular across the country.

In September 2013 Modi was named the BJP's candidate for prime minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The massive development work done by Modi as the Gujarat CM played an important role in BJP's election campaign during Lok Sabha election in 2014.

In 2007, Modi took oath as Gujarat CM for the second time and he became the CM in 2012 for the third time in a row. In 2014, Modi took oath as Prime Minister after BJP won Lok Sabha poll with majority. In 2019, PM Modi led BJP to a thumping victory to take oath as prime minister for the second time.

Amid the country reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi pushed for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', provision of free foodgrains to underpriveleged and vulnerable who have been hit the hardest. Modi's effective response to Chinese aggression on the LAC, and execution of long-pending reform measures related to labour an farm sector are some of the other facets of his leadership, highlighted by his party.