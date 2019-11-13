From Caretaker CM’ to sevak: Fadnavis changes Twitter bio as state comes under President rule

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 13: Soon after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that the formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation, Devendra Fadnavis who had changed his Twitter bio to 'caretaker chief minister' had modified his bio yet again on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Fadnavis did not even refer to himself as former chief minister.

From 'caretaker chief minister of Maharashtra', Devendra Fadnavis changed his Twitter bio to 'Maharashtra's sevak' on his personal Twitter handle @Dev_Fadnavis.

Fadnavis had said that the imposition of President's Rule in the state was unfortunate, but expressed hope that a stable government would soon be formed.

The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

On Tuesday, Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, recommending President's rule in the state which is facing a political impasse since the Assembly poll results of October 24, following which President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra.