From the ‘rebellious’ bride to Mamata Banerjee, Bongs show they are non-conformists!

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, Feb 6: A few days ago, a bride was seen refusing to say she was paying off her parents' debt and asserted that it was never possible to pay it off. The young woman's rebellion against a centuries-old tradition of 'Kanakanjali' made the headlines instantly.

Now, another similar story has gone viral and it also involves a girl's marriage. Here the father of the bride has donned the role of the protagonist as he refused to carrying out the ritual of 'kanyadaan' (give away the bride) saying his daughter is not a property that could be given away.

Also Read | Assam couple asks for old clothes, books as marriage gifts & hands out saplings

The marriage, which also saw female priests, was also a hit instantly after one Asmita Ghosh who was present on the occasion shared it on Twitter.

I'm at a wedding with female pandits. They introduce the bride as the daughter of and (mom first!!!). The bride's dad gave a speech saying he wasn't doing kanyadaan because his daughter wasn't property to give away. 🔥🔥🔥 I'm so impressed. pic.twitter.com/JXqHdbap9D — Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) February 4, 2019

The post received several likes and the social media users praised the Bengali family calling it "progressive" and "impressive".

Great.

Very comon in maharashtra.

Even i have seen non brahamins conducting marriages/poojas in maharshtra.

Even in marriage card , almost in all marriage cards mothers name come first.

Also i guess, MH is 1st state to add mothers name on school certificate/documents.. — BHAVESH AMBEKAR (@bhavesh_ambekar) February 5, 2019

Who are these woke people?! Would love more context, like a general how did they pull it off thing :-) — Vaishali (@vaishalisvp) February 4, 2019

That's incredible and what a brilliant thing to read first thing! Also it looks like a Bengali wedding? The headgear is so familiar! 💕 — Megha Ghosh (@MeghaGhosh) February 5, 2019

Mamata Banerjee's taking on CBI is another example of Bongs' non-surrendering attitude

In between these instances of social revolt, the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, was also seen in a rebellious mood.

Though her field was entirely political when she took on the Central Bureau of Investigation for approaching Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection to a chit-fund scam, her way reiterated what Bengalis are known to be: non-conformists.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was also a rebel.

Also Read | West Bengal bridegroom arrives at his wedding on road roller

This is not something new in Bengali culture. It was because of this trait in their character that the Bengalis had played a leading role during the independence movement against the British.

We all know how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had refused to buy the line of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle and tried his own way to achieve freedom from the British.

He did not succeed but remains a hero in India's psyche even today because of his rebellious ways.

Banerjee herself has been another example of the non-conformist Bengali. She had taken on a regimented Left in Bengal during her political career and toppled it; turned the Congress to an insignificant position in the state and now is daring to derail PM Narendra Modi in the next Lok Sabha election.