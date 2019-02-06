  • search
    From the ‘rebellious’ bride to Mamata Banerjee, Bongs show they are non-conformists!

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 6: A few days ago, a bride was seen refusing to say she was paying off her parents' debt and asserted that it was never possible to pay it off. The young woman's rebellion against a centuries-old tradition of 'Kanakanjali' made the headlines instantly.

    Now, another similar story has gone viral and it also involves a girl's marriage. Here the father of the bride has donned the role of the protagonist as he refused to carrying out the ritual of 'kanyadaan' (give away the bride) saying his daughter is not a property that could be given away.

    Also Read | Assam couple asks for old clothes, books as marriage gifts & hands out saplings

    The marriage, which also saw female priests, was also a hit instantly after one Asmita Ghosh who was present on the occasion shared it on Twitter.

    The post received several likes and the social media users praised the Bengali family calling it "progressive" and "impressive".

    Mamata Banerjee's taking on CBI is another example of Bongs' non-surrendering attitude

    In between these instances of social revolt, the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, was also seen in a rebellious mood.

    Though her field was entirely political when she took on the Central Bureau of Investigation for approaching Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection to a chit-fund scam, her way reiterated what Bengalis are known to be: non-conformists.

    Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was also a rebel.

    Also Read | West Bengal bridegroom arrives at his wedding on road roller

    This is not something new in Bengali culture. It was because of this trait in their character that the Bengalis had played a leading role during the independence movement against the British.

    We all know how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had refused to buy the line of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle and tried his own way to achieve freedom from the British.

    He did not succeed but remains a hero in India's psyche even today because of his rebellious ways.

    Banerjee herself has been another example of the non-conformist Bengali. She had taken on a regimented Left in Bengal during her political career and toppled it; turned the Congress to an insignificant position in the state and now is daring to derail PM Narendra Modi in the next Lok Sabha election.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
