From Bollywood-style arrest of Vikas Dubey to Kanpur encounter: How the events unfolded

Vikas Dubey: History sheeter

Last Friday, Vikas Dubey, who was around 50-years-old, hogged the headlines after his henchmen allegedly shot dead eight police personnel in a botched raid that he had converted into an ambush.

I am Vikas Dubey of Kanpur: Gangster arrested in Madhya Pradesh

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday, "Vikas Dubey, arrived at the (Mahakal) temple in his car. A police constable identified him first, after which three others (security personnel) were alerted and he was taken aside for questioning and later arrested." However, temple sources gave a slightly different account. They said Dubey reached the temple gate in the morning and purchased a Rs 250 ticket from a counter near the police post. When he went to a nearby shop to buy prasad for the deity, the shop owner identified him and alerted police, they added.

When policemen asked him his name, he loudly said, "I am Vikas Dubey of Kanpur ", following which the cops and private security personnel deployed at the temple nabbed him. The MP police then handed him over to the UP police.

Car carrying Vikas Dubey to custody overturned: Kanpur Police

The STF vehicle in which Vikas Dubey was being taken overturned following heavy rains in the region near Kanpur's Sachendi area, according to the police. He was shot dead, like three of his accomplices who, according to the police, had also tried to escape from custody.

Vikas Dubey snatched cop's 9mm pistol

Kanpur Range Inspector General Mohit Agarwal said Dubey tried to flee from the car with an injured inspector's pistol. He was chased and surrounded by policemen and was asked to surrender. When he started firing, police opened fire in self-defence, Kanpur police said.

Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest, one on his arm:

The condition of the three injured police personnel is stable, said Dr RB Kamal, Principal, LLR Hospital, Kanpur. "Bullets brushed by two of them. Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm," said the doctor.