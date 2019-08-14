From being homeless to Forbes Under 30: This photographer's inspiring story goes viral

Mumbai, Aug 14: Life is full of ups and downs, twists and turns, love and loss. And life would not be worth experiencing if it weren't just that. One needs to stay positive in life, no matter what. A similar thing happened with this Internationally acclaimed Photographer.

This photographer's inspiring journey from living on the streets to being featured in the Forbes Asia '30 under 30' list has gone viral on Facebook.

The story was posted on Facebook by Humans Of Bombay and it narrates the story of a man named Vicky Roy who narrates how he went from living on the streets to being featured in the Forbes.

In the post that went viral, Roy spoke about how he ran away from home at the age of 11 and arrived in Delhi in hopes of a better life. "But when I came here, I had to rag pick, sell water in trains and sleep in open grounds -- so that I wouldn't starve to death," he said.

He revealed that he was picking rags on the streets, working in dhabas and eating other people's leftovers to survive. Then a doctor put him in touch with an NGO called Salaam Balak, which was when his life took a turn.

According to his website, Roy was awarded the MIT Media Fellowship in 2014 and was a part of the Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list in 2016.