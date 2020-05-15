From barrier free trade to beekeeping, everything that the FinMin announced
New Delhi, May 15: The third tranche of announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.
One of the major announcements was with regard to barrier free trade for the farmers. Let us take a look at all the announcements made by the Finance Minister in detail.
Agri infrastructure fund
Rs. 1 lakh crore will be provided for funding Agriculture Infrastructure for farmers.
Scheme for MFE
Aiming to implement PM's vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach', a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises
For the fishermen
Rs 20000 crore for the fishermen through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana
Animal disease control
National Animal Disease Control Programme has been launched
Animal husbandry
Government announces an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund worth Rs. 15,000 crore
Herbal cultivation
To promote Herbal Cultivation in India Government commits Rs 4000 crore
Beekeeping
Government to implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to Beekeeping
Top to Total
In a major announcement, Government extends Operation Greens from Tomatoes, Onion and Potatoes (TOP) to ALL fruits and vegetables
Amendment to Essential Commodities Act
Government will amend Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers
Breaking barriers
Government to bring in law to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers
Quality assurance
To provide assurance to farmer on Agriculture Produce Price and Quality