From barrier free trade to beekeeping, everything that the FinMin announced

Agri infrastructure fund

Rs. 1 lakh crore will be provided for funding Agriculture Infrastructure for farmers.

Scheme for MFE

Aiming to implement PM's vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach', a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises

For the fishermen

Rs 20000 crore for the fishermen through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

Animal disease control

National Animal Disease Control Programme has been launched

Animal husbandry

Government announces an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund worth Rs. 15,000 crore

Herbal cultivation

To promote Herbal Cultivation in India Government commits Rs 4000 crore

Beekeeping

Government to implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to Beekeeping

Top to Total

In a major announcement, Government extends Operation Greens from Tomatoes, Onion and Potatoes (TOP) to ALL fruits and vegetables

Amendment to Essential Commodities Act

Government will amend Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers

Breaking barriers

Government to bring in law to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers

Quality assurance

To provide assurance to farmer on Agriculture Produce Price and Quality