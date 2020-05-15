  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    From barrier free trade to beekeeping, everything that the FinMin announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: The third tranche of announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

    From barrier free trade to beekeeping, everything that the FinMin announced

    One of the major announcements was with regard to barrier free trade for the farmers. Let us take a look at all the announcements made by the Finance Minister in detail.

    Agri infrastructure fund

    Agri infrastructure fund

    Rs. 1 lakh crore will be provided for funding Agriculture Infrastructure for farmers.

    Scheme for MFE

    Scheme for MFE

    Aiming to implement PM's vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach', a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises

    For the fishermen

    For the fishermen

    Rs 20000 crore for the fishermen through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

    Animal disease control

    Animal disease control

    National Animal Disease Control Programme has been launched

    Animal husbandry

    Animal husbandry

    Government announces an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund worth Rs. 15,000 crore

    Herbal cultivation

    Herbal cultivation

    To promote Herbal Cultivation in India Government commits Rs 4000 crore

    Beekeeping

    Beekeeping

    Government to implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to Beekeeping

    Top to Total

    Top to Total

    In a major announcement, Government extends Operation Greens from Tomatoes, Onion and Potatoes (TOP) to ALL fruits and vegetables

    Amendment to Essential Commodities Act

    Amendment to Essential Commodities Act

    Government will amend Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers

    Breaking barriers

    Breaking barriers

    Government to bring in law to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers

    Quality assurance

    Quality assurance

    To provide assurance to farmer on Agriculture Produce Price and Quality

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman agriculture sector

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X