  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    From April 1, Bars in Uttar Pradesh to remain open till 2am, hotels to serve all night

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 28: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow bars in big cities to remain open up to 2 am and those in five-star hotels till 4 am, an hour later than earlier.

    Principal secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy told PTI that the decision, which will come into effect on April 1, is meant for the convenience of guests, particularly foreigners.

    From April 1, Bars in Uttar Pradesh to remain open till 2am, hotels to serve all night
    Representational Image

    Licensed bars in major UP cities could earlier remain open up to 1 am, or 3 am if they are located in five-star hotels. Unlike before, hotels in small cities can also apply for a liquor licence.

    Mumbai’s eateries, malls, multiplexes to remain open 24x7 from January 27

    The Uttar Pradesh cabinet last week gave its nod to the 2020-21 excise policy under which the licence fee for selling country-made liquor was increased by 10 per cent. A licence for serving beer is up 15 per cent and for foreign liquor 20 per cent.

    "The government has made a simple and transparent excise policy. Renewal of licences will be done through e-lottery. Under the new policy, one person will be allowed to have only two shops in the state," Bhoosreddy had said after the cabinet meeting. Beer shops will now be allowed to sell wine.

    A licence fee will be charged to serve liquor on luxury trains, which was free earlier.

    Licences will also be given to airport lounges and hotels located outside the airport where airline passengers stay. All liquor bottles will have barcodes so that the consumer can check for spurious liquor.

    The annual licence fee to serve liquor in 50-room hotels in the bigger cities will be Rs 10 lakh from April 1.

    Bengaluru malls, hotels to provide drinking water free of cost, it is mandatory now

    These include Gautam Buddh Nagar or Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Lucknow and Varanasi. The licence fee for category-2 cities has been fixed at Rs 7.50 lakh per year. These include Bareilly, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ayodhya and Firozabad.

    The annual fee for category-3 cities is now Rs 5 lakh and for category-4 town Rs 2.50 lakh, it was announced last week.

    More BARS News

    Read more about:

    bars uttar pradesh government

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X