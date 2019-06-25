From Afghanistan, Pakistan to Persian Gulf: India has plenty to discuss during Pompeo visit

New Delhi, June 25: There are several crucial issues that would be under discussion when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits India on Wednesday.

Afghanistan, Pakistan and the de-escalation of the Persian Gulf crisis are some of the key issues that would be discussed during the visit. Pompeo's visit would begin with a pre-lunch meeting with Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar. He would then be hosted for a lunch by the foreign minister following which he would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pompeo would leave for Osaka on Thursday for the G20 Summit.

Terrorism would take centre stage during the visit. Both India and US have been raising concerns about the growth of terror in Pakistan. India would point out the lack of action taken by Pakistan in the aftermath of the 26/11, Pathankot, Uri, Nagrota and Pulwama attacks. Further India would also discuss the shelter being given to Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan, who is one of the major funders of terror in the region.

India would also discuss the crisis in the Persian Gulf. India would raise concerns about the growing escalation while pointing out that it could lead to problems for its nine million expat population in the Gulf. Apart from this, the tension would also lead to disruption in the 60 per cent of its oil supplies which comes from West Asia.

Also on the discussion table would be the defence procurements. The purchase of the 24 MH60 Romeo Seahawk naval choppers and a missile defence shield for Delhi are on the verge of finalisation. There would also be discussions on India acquiring armed drones from the US.

Officials tell OneIndia that on Afghanistan, India would emphasise that it is in favour of an Afghan people led and controlled peace process. The peace process should not undermine the political gains made over the years which also resulted in the establishment of a constitution and a proper Afghan government. Currently the peace talks between the Taliban and US is brokered by Pakistan and India has objected strongly to the same.