From 18 March onwards, Yes Bank to resume full banking services at 6 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 16: Yes Bank took to Twitter on Monday, 16 March, saying that they would be resuming full banking services from Wednesday, 18 March, at 18:00 hours. The bank also said that people would be able to access all the bank's digital services and platforms from that day.

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday, according to PTI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered another case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, ANI reported on Friday, 13 March.