‘Frivolous’, ‘politically motivated’: Sadhvi Pragya on plea to bar her from contesting

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Apr 23: Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP's candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday filed her response to the plea by the father of a deceased victim in the 2008 Malegaon terror blast seeking to bar her from contesting elections.

Pragya Singh Thakur said in her reply 'application is frivolous and politically motivated and should be dismissed along with exemplary cost imposed on the applicant'.

The petitioner, Nisar Ahmed Sayyad Bilal, is the father of Sayyed Azhar Nisar Ahmed, who was killed in the blast.

Bilal said in his plea that Thakur was enlarged on bail on the pretext that she had breast cancer, but has been participating in various programs and giving objectionable speeches ever since she was released from jail in 2017.

Bilal claimed that Thakur misled the court, since she has been campaigning for elections in the heat of summer despite being released on health grounds.

Bilal has urged the court to direct that Thakur be banned from contesting the polls, and that she should attend court in Mumbai as the trial is still under way.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. Polling will be held in Bhopal on May 12.