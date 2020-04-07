Friendship is not about retaliation: Rahul Gandhi slams Trump's 'retaliation' remark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 07: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that 'lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first,' in a dig Modi government decision to supply essential drugs, in appropriate quantities to adversely affected nations and neighbouring countries.

Also taking a dig at US President Donald Trump's comment, the Congress leader tweeted: "Friendship isn't about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first."

India is one of the largest manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine in the world. India had banned the export stating that it was essential for its own domestic to fight the pandemic.

Fake News Buster

US President Donald Trump has spoken of retaliation if India turned down his request to lift the hold on US orders of the antimalarial drug. Trump has touted this drug as a game changer in the fight against coronavirus.

Donald Trump requests Modi to release Hydroxychloroquine ordered by US

He said we would appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he does not allow it to come out, that would be okay, but, of course they may be retaliation, Trump said at the daily White House bringing on the outbreak of the virus.

The United States - where over 330,000 have contracted infection, more than 10,000 have died, is the worst hit by the pandemic. Jobless claims doubled to 6 million last week as the US reels under the economic fallout.