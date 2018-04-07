Friendship is most important, particularly with India: Nepal PM Oli

Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi today (April 7), said that friendship with neighbours, especially with India is very important. PM Oli also met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial welcome.

"Friendship is most important & there is no comparison with friendship. Any treaty any agreement, everything starts from friendship. With our neighbours, particularly with India, we first expect friendship," he said.

Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon'ble K.P. Sharma Oli was accorded a ceremonial welcome. PM Narendra Modi received PM Oli on his first State visit since his election.

Prime Minister Oli arrived in India on Friday, April 6, for a three-day visit. He is slated to hold talks with the top Indian leadership to strengthen the partnership between the two countries. Oli is likely to take up various issues including the early execution of India funded projects in Nepal, implementation of the Mahakali Treaty and construction of integrated check posts.

This is Oli's first visit to India after became the Prime Minister of Nepal for the second time in February this year after the Left Alliance swept the elections in November-December 2017.

The 66-year-old leader is not known to be India-friendly now and experts on South Asian politics believe that New Delhi has a test on its hand now to tackle Nepal, an age-old friend which has shown a strong tendency to lean in favour of China of late.

The Nepalese premier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening ahead of delegation-level talks on Saturday.

"Delighted to meet the Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr KP Sharma Oli," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Modi also posted photographs on Twitter of his meeting with Oli at the Prime Minister's official residence in Delhi.

Oli, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a dinner hosted by the Nepalese Embassy on Friday, said Nepal wants to be close with "every neighbour" and "every friend".

Responding to questions on his discussions with Prime Minister Modi during the meeting, Oli said, "It was excellent".

Earlier in on Friday evening, Oli also addressed members of the Nepalese community at an event at Nepal's Embassy in New Delhi.

