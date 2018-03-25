‘Friend' betrays girl, gang rapes her with three other men in Bhopal

Yet another case of rape has come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh. A girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Bhopal and what is shocking is that one of the accused was a friend of the victim. All the four accused have been arrested.

The victim, in this case, was a 'friend' of one of the accused who took advantage of the this and invited her to a place to 'sort out issues'. He then called his accomplices and gang-raped her.

"All four involved arrested. One of the accused who used to be her friend, tried to contact her, invited her to meet her at some place to sort out issues. He then took her to his friend's house and called other friends to the place, where she was raped," Bhopal Superintendent of Police, Rahul Kumar Lodha, told ANI.

The shameful incident has once again put the spotlight on the rising cases of rapes and sexual violence against women in Madhya Pradesh.

Last year, a 19-year-old student in Bhopal, studying for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was tied up and gang-raped for three hours in the busiest part of the city by four men. The girl, whose parents both work with the police, was to board a train for Vidisha. She took a shortcut from her coaching institute in M P Nagar Zone-2 locality to Habibganj railway station. She had walked some distance when a man grabbed her hand. When she pushed him away, he called another person. They took her near a culvert and raped her.

She had walked some distance when a man, who police later identified as a ragpicker, grabbed her hand. When she pushed him away, he called another person. They took her near a culvert and raped her. After this incident, which took place on November on November 3, 2017, Madhya Pradesh government had drawn flak from all quarters.

The Congress had then said the gang- rape of a 19-year-old woman in the heart of the state capital, Bhopal, was a "blot" on the BJP goverment in Madhya Pradesh.

