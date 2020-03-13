Friday the 13th: Things people avoid this day as they consider it unlucky

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: As if coronavirus wasn't enough, today is Friday 13th also dubbed the 'unluckiest day of the year.

It occurs when the 13th day of the month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, which happens at least once every year but can occur up to three times in the same year.

So, why do people consider Friday 13th unlucky?

It's not really clear, but many believe the superstition started in the Middle Ages and is rooted in the crucifixion as Jesus Christ was betrayed on a Friday and there were 13 individuals present at the Last Supper. This latest Friday the 13th seems particularly ill-omened: It comes exactly 13 weeks after the last one (Dec. 13, 2019).

Stay away from these 13 things that could draw bad luck as believed by who are a little superstitious.

Black cats

New Shoes

Spiders

Umbrellas

Birds

Cracks

Ladders

The number 13

Tables

Salt

Mirrors

Cemeteries

The day itself