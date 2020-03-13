  • search
    Friday the 13th: Things people avoid this day as they consider it unlucky

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: As if coronavirus wasn't enough, today is Friday 13th also dubbed the 'unluckiest day of the year.

    It occurs when the 13th day of the month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, which happens at least once every year but can occur up to three times in the same year.

    Friday the 13th: Things people avoid this day as they consider it unlucky

    So, why do people consider Friday 13th unlucky?

    It's not really clear, but many believe the superstition started in the Middle Ages and is rooted in the crucifixion as Jesus Christ was betrayed on a Friday and there were 13 individuals present at the Last Supper. This latest Friday the 13th seems particularly ill-omened: It comes exactly 13 weeks after the last one (Dec. 13, 2019).

    Stay away from these 13 things that could draw bad luck as believed by who are a little superstitious.

    • Black cats
    • New Shoes
    • Spiders
    • Umbrellas
    • Birds
    • Cracks
    • Ladders
    • The number 13
    • Tables
    • Salt
    • Mirrors
    • Cemeteries
    • The day itself

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 16:18 [IST]
