Fresh incidents of stone pelting in Northeast Delhi: Situation very tense

New Delhi, Feb 25: Fresh stone pelting has been reported in Northeast Delhi. Incidents of stone pelting were reported from the Brahmapuri locality.

The situation is very tense and we are getting calls relating to incidents of violence, the police said.

On Monday five persons including a head Constable have been killed in violence during a protest against the newly amended citizenship law in Delhi.

The police said that the man in the red shirt who opened fire at the police has been identified as Sharukh.

This is the third day of clashes in the city where US President Donald Trump arrived on Monday evening on the main leg of his visit.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were clamped to bring the situation under control.

Ratan Lal (42), a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained an injury during stone pelting at Gokalpuri.

A civilian injured in the clashes succumbed at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, official sources said.

At least 10 police personnel, including deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF police personnel were also injured, sources said.

Government sources said the violence in the national capital appears to have been "orchestrated" by some for publicity as it comes at a time when Trump is visiting the country. They said Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik was stationed at the police control room closely monitoring the situation.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla told reporters the situation in the national capital was fully under control and sufficient forces were deployed on the ground.

All private and government schools in Northeast Delhi district will remain closed on Tuesday in the wake of the violence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The violence-affected areas witnessed several rounds of stone-pelting from pro and anti-CAA protestors. The roads were strewn with bricks, stones and glass shards.

In Maujpur, pro and anti-CAA protesters indulged in stone pelting and at least three vehicles were torched. Even closed shops were vandalised. At least one house was set on fire and plumes of smoke bellowed from the balcony.

A protestor fired multiple rounds in air as a policeman was seen trying to stop him. The man is yet to be identified.

Pro-CAA protestors were also seen gheraoing and assaulting a man at Maujpur. Blood was seen oozing from his head, while some of the attackers raised provocative slogans.

A petrol pump and two school buses were torched at Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar border during the rampage by the protestors.

Police chased and hit at least four young men with batons near a footbridge on one side of the road, where dozens of personnel were deployed in anti-riot gear, a PTI reporter witnessed.

At least half a dozen youths were also picked up in a truck by the police.

Another identified man was chased down and assaulted as he ran to escape the mob on an intersection under the Gokulpuri flyover at around 6.30pm.

Police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, in areas affected by violence in northeast Delhi.