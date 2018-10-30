Fresh constituency-wise survey done in Rajasthan; list to be finalised after data churning

New Delhi, Oct 30: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has got the constituency-wise survey done after Union human resource development minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has taken over as in-charge of the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Data about all the 200 constituency have been collected and churning over names of the candidates is continuing in the state before names are sent to Delhi for the final consideration at Central Election Committee (CEC). But it seems there will be delay in the declaration of names for the candidates of Rajasthan Assembly elections.

BJP sources said that the party is doing data churning about candidates that it has collected. The work of data analysis is at its last stage and after this exercise names of candidates will be finalized. Most of the names are likely to be finalised by tomorrow. So they can be sent to final approval but in case they are not complete, they may be considered in the next CEC.

Several rounds of survey and opinion have been done about candidates as the BJP was not getting good reports from the state. Sources said that in 2008 elections when there was anti-incumbency against the state government still the BJP had won 79 seats. Party has decided to send single names on 79 constituencies while such seats where party is considering to repeat their sitting MLAs, two names will be sent but on such seats where the party is weak and caste equation does not favour the party, three names might be sent.

The names are discussed by core committee of the state Bharatiya Janata Party with state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, election in-charge Prakash Javdekar, organising secretary Chandrashekhar, C R Choudhary and chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Sources said that consensus has been reached to drop such MLAs who don't have chances of winning. Party will field young and dynamic faces to replace them.