Fresh clashes erupt in Bengal as BJP leaders visit Bhatpara

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 22: Fresh clashes once again broke out in North 24 Parganas' Bhatpara when a three-member BJP delegation, led by former Union minister SS Ahluwalia, arrived in the trouble-torn region on Saturday. The central team also comprised lawmakers Satya Pal Singh and BD Ram.

The BJP leaders rallied through the streets of Bhatpara with scores of supporters following them and raising slogans against Bengal Police and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The police had to resort to baton charge to disperse the crowd.

Two people had died and seven others injured in clashes in Bhatpara between the groups suspected to be attached to TMC and BJP on Thursday. Section 144 has been imposed by the administration in the wake of the clashes.

Earlier, a joint delegation of CPI(M) and Congress headed by Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty visited the troubled areas of Baruipara, Jagaddal, Bhatpara. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the killings.

On Friday, the BJP leadership had also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

The fight intensified ever since TMC MLA Arjun Singh crossed over to the BJP and was elected to Lok Sabha from Barrackpore. Bhatpara comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the bypoll to the Bhatpara Assembly seat that were held along with the Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Singh's son Pawan Singh had defeated TMC candidate and former state minister Madan Mitra.