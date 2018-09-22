Fresh challenge in SC to declare Article 370 as invalid

New Delhi, Sep 22: Amidst the row, a fresh petition has been filed win the Supreme Court seeking a directive to declare Article 370 of the Constitution that gives protection to Jammu and Kashmir as invalid.

The petitioner, Ashwini Kumar said that the provision be declared illegal and inoperative as it was intended only to be a temporary provision.

The petitioner also went on to question the validity of Articles 6,7,8 and 144 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir for being arbitrary and contrary to fundamental rights.

He said that from the perusal of of Article 370 as a whole ie clauses 1,2 and 3, it becomes clear that the said provision was valid only till the constituent assembly, ratified the instrument of accession and/or in alternative till framing the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, inconformity with/in consonance with the Indian Constitution, with approval of the president.