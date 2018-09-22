  • search

Fresh challenge in SC to declare Article 370 as invalid

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 22: Amidst the row, a fresh petition has been filed win the Supreme Court seeking a directive to declare Article 370 of the Constitution that gives protection to Jammu and Kashmir as invalid.

    The petitioner, Ashwini Kumar said that the provision be declared illegal and inoperative as it was intended only to be a temporary provision.

    Fresh challenge in SC to declare Article 370 as invalid

    The petitioner also went on to question the validity of Articles 6,7,8 and 144 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir for being arbitrary and contrary to fundamental rights.

    Also Read | Can BJP revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

    He said that from the perusal of of Article 370 as a whole ie clauses 1,2 and 3, it becomes clear that the said provision was valid only till the constituent assembly, ratified the instrument of accession and/or in alternative till framing the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, inconformity with/in consonance with the Indian Constitution, with approval of the president.

    Read more about:

    supreme court article 370 jammu and kashmir petition special status

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue