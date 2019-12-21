Fresh anti-CAA protest breaks out outside Jamia Millia University

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 21: Fresh protest broke out outside Delhi's Jamia Millia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday, almost a week after the violence inside the campus.

Reportedly, the protest at the main gate of the university was started by women students and later men also joined them. The women protesters raised slogans such as "Ladke lenge azadi" and "Inquilab Zindabad".

The university's students have been at the forefront of the protest against the amended citizenship law.

Despite Internet curbs, travel restrictions and freezing cold, hundreds of people thronged the roads outside Jamia Milia Islamia continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters, including university students, locals and children, took out small marches carrying posters, banners and tricolours. Some of them formed human chains on both the sides of the road to ensure that traffic movement was not affected.

Police have denied the charges and said they fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesters to disperse them after people agitating against the citizenship act set fire to at least four buses and several two-wheelers in New Friends Colony.